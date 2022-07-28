T'gana Minister inaugurates street lighting project

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has inaugurated the Telangana gram panchayat LED street-lighting project at Rayaparthy and Parvathagiri gram panchayats of Warangal rural district. The project would be implemented by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Ministry of Power.

As part of the project, around 7.90 lakh energy-efficient, smart LED streetlights would be installed/retrofitted in 12,753 gram panchayats, a press release from EESL said.

Dayakar Rao said empowering the rural community with well-lit streets would play a significant role in enhancing the overall development of the State and also be instrumental in making people feel safe and secure in their surroundings.

"The energy efficient streetlights have already led to monetary savings and significant reduction in carbon emissions in Telangana. Going forward, we envision not just bright roads and streets, but also an energy-efficient and energy-secure future for the State," the Minister said.

Arun Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, EESL, said, "Our vision through street- lighting national programme (SLNP) is to enable mass-scale transformation of the country's public lighting infrastructure…We are thankful to the State of Telangana for extending this opportunity to us. We hope the citizens residing in Gram Panchayats of the state will benefit from these streetlights and enjoy an improved standard of living." PTI GDK GDK NVG NVG

