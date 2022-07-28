GHMC Mayor reviews rain relief measures

The Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Thursday directed officials to take steps to avoid inconvenience to people in the wake of heavy rains in the city since the last several days.

The Mayor, who reviewed the measures being taken, told the officials to remove garbage or soil from drains so that the stormwater can flow smoothly, an official release said.

She urged the officials to be available to people round the clock and to address complaints from the citizens without delay.

She asked them to alert people residing in areas close to Musi river which was in spate following the rains and to make arrangements to evacuate citizens in the event of inundation.

Vijayalakshmi told officials to also inform people that they should not stand near electricity posts, drains and near trees in view of forecast of more rains in the city.

The Musi river which flows in Hyderabad was in spate and inundated low-lying areas on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Met centre here said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana on Friday. It further said light-to-moderate rain or thunder-showers is very likely to occur at many places across the State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)