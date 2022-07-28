Kentucky floods kill 3, death toll may reach double digits, governor says

Three deaths have been confirmed in flooding in eastern Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday, and the death toll may reach double digits.

Beshear earlier declared a state of emergency, and said more flooding was expected. The governor said two people in Perry County and one in Knott County had died. One of the Perry County deaths was an 81-year-old woman.

