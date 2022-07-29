Left Menu

8 craft villages under a prog to promote textiles with tourism: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:00 IST
8 craft villages under a prog to promote textiles with tourism: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

To promote craft and tourism at a single location, eight craft villages have been taken under the 'linking textile with tourism' programme, benefitting around 1,000 artisans, a release said on Friday.

Major tourist places are being linked with handicraft clusters and infrastructure supports combined with soft interventions are being proposed under the 'Linking Textile with Tourism', the Textiles Ministry said in the release.

Craft Village will develop handicrafts as a sustainable and remunerative livelihood option for artisans in the clusters and thus protecting the rich artisanal heritage of the country, it said.

''Through this programme, around 1,000 artisans will be benefited directly across the country. This programme has also increased the tourist inflow across these Craft Villages,'' the ministry stated.

The craft villages are located at Raghurajpur (Odisha), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Vadaj (Gujarat), Naini (Uttar Pradesh), Anegundi (Karnataka), Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Taj Ganj (Uttar Pradesh), Amer (Rajasthan).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022