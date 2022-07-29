Left Menu

Wildfire erupts in southwestern Turkey near hotel, residential area

Last summer's wildfires, most of which also occurred near Marmaris, were the most intense on record in Turkey, a European Union atmosphere monitor said at the time, adding that the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hot spot.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:00 IST
Wildfire erupts in southwestern Turkey near hotel, residential area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Firefighters sought on Friday to extinguish a wildfire from land and air close to residential areas in southwestern Turkey, the local forestry authority said, reminding Turks of blazes last year that raged across the region. The regional forestry authority of Mugla province said the fires, fanned by strong winds and temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius, were threatening a hotel and settlement areas in the small seaside town of Icmeler near Marmaris.

The Turkish coast guard secured the bay and suspended water traffic in the area where fire-fighting planes and helicopters were collecting water to help extinguish the fire, it added. Television footage showed black and white smoke billowing near the coast and approaching settlement areas, as onlookers stood on beaches.

Human-induced climate change is making heat waves more likely and more severe, scientists say. Last summer's wildfires, most of which also occurred near Marmaris, were the most intense on record in Turkey, a European Union atmosphere monitor said at the time, adding that the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hot spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022