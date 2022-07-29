MCD plans 'Malba walk' in Najafgarh zone to promote better C&D waste management

Civic authorities have planned to hold a 'Malba spotting walk' in Najafgarh zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on July 30-31, as part of which debris lying in the open would be collected by local vendors and dumped at a designated place, officials said on Friday.

The walk is being organised by the Najafgarh zone of the MCD in collaboration with an NGO.

Under this campaign, a one-hour walk will be undertaken to scout and lift construction and demolition (C&D) waste lying in the open, especially in unauthorised colonies, and dumped at the place identified by the MCD, the civic body said in a statement.

Along with this, a dialogue will also be organised on possible solutions to the problem of C&D waste in the area, it said. Under the supervision of the NGO, debris lying in the open would be collected by local vendors and dumped at the JE Store, Manglapuri in Najafgarh, and from there it would be sent to the C&D plant, so useful products can be made by recycling this waste, Deputy Commissioner of Najafgarah Zone, Pradeep Kumar was quoted as saying in the statement.

A large number of local people are also getting connected with this positive effort.

In order to facilitate larger participation in walk, a Google form has been prepared, which can be easily filled by local residents for joining this campaign. This form can also be accessed via the Twitter and Facebook handles of the MCD. 'Nukkad Natak' are being organised and meetings are also being held with various RWAs in the area to make the public aware about the management and disposal of C&D waste, it said.

