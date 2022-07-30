Rains lash Rajasthan, western districts get heavy downpour

Rains continue to lash parts of Rajasthan with heavy downpour in its western parts, and light to moderate drizzle across places in its east, according to data shared by the weather department till 8.30 am Saturday.

According to a MeT department spokesperson, Khanpur of Jhalawar recorded 90 mm rainfall, the highest.

This was followed by 60 mm rainfall each in Chechat of Kota, Karanpur of Sriganganagar, and Nohar of Hanumangarh, and 50 mm each in Anta of Baran and the Sriganganagar tehsil.

Several places across the state recorded rainfall ranging from 10 to 40 mm during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)