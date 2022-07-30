Five arrested for running illegal bars in Gurugram

Five people were arrested for running illegal bars at two places here, police said on Saturday.

According to inspector Harish Kumar of the Haryana chief minister flying squad, they get information on Friday night that a premise named TFR Villa is operating near IFFCO Metro station in DLF Sector-29 area.

Another illegal premise was also being ran under the guise of a cafe named GR8 in plot number 26 of Sector-53 Golf Course Road near Saraswati Kunj Society, they said, adding that neither did they have licence nor had they deposited fees with the excise department.

The CM flying squad shared the information with the Excise Department and conducted a joint raid at these premises.

When the team reached there, a large number of people were present at both the premises and they were drinking alcohol. Music was also being played loudly, police said. Those arrested have been identified as Siddharth, Shiva Vishwakarma, Gaurav, Ravi Kumar and Ajit Sharma. ''Action was taken against such illegal premises a few days ago. The campaign of action on the premises being run without permission will continue,'' said inspector Kumar.

