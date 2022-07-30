Left Menu

No progress in Musi river development works in Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:33 IST
It is the state government's responsibility to address the problem of flood, Reddy said, seeking compensation to those who suffered damage due to the flooding. Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday alleged that there has been no progress in Musi river development works announced by the TRS government several years ago and the people continued to face difficulties following heavy inflows in the river here.

Speaking to reporters after visiting some localities hit by recent flood in Musi river, he said the state government had announced the formation of a Corporation for carrying out development works along the course of Musi river years ago, but there is nothing to write home about.

He further alleged that there have been illegal occupations along the river.

It is the state government's responsibility to address the problem of flood, Reddy said, seeking compensation to those who suffered damage due to the flooding.

He also said people should know as to what Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been camping in Delhi since the last few days at a time when the state is faced with heavy rains, has been doing in the National Capital.

Many areas along the Musi recently witnessed inundation following heavy downpour in the river's catchment areas.

Separately, Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, has addressed an open letter to the Chief Minister urging him to take necessary steps for the development of three airports at Warangal, Adilabad and Jakranpally.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry had already conveyed its readiness to extend cooperation for the development of the three airports, he said.

