Left Menu

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:56 IST
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASASun)

NASA has shared skywatching highlight for August 2022, which includes planetary pairings in the morning sky, the Perseids meteor shower and the constellation Cygnus flying high in the sky.

August will start with a close conjunction of Mars and the distant ice giant planet Uranus. On August 1, you'll find the tiny, bluish disc of Uranus just northwest of the Red Planet in the morning sky. Grab your binoculars to watch the nice planetary pairing.

On August 15th, you'll find the Moon only a finger's width from Jupiter. The duo will also be making a great pairing through binoculars, and you'll also likely catch a glimpse of the planet's four largest moons - Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.

Further, Saturn is transitioning from a late night and early morning object to an all-night sight. In mid-August, look southeast around 9 pm to find the ringed planet as a steady, yellowish point of light. According to NASA, it's around this time when Saturn appears its biggest and brightest for the year. By August-end, Jupiter will also rise around 9 pm, joining Saturn in the night sky.

Next up, Perseids, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, will peak in August. However, all but the brightest Perseids will be washed out by a full moon on the peak night of August 12. Still, if you find yourself outside between midnight and dawn on August 13th, don't forget to look up.

The constellation Cygnus, the swan, will be flying high in the eastern sky after dark in August. T-shaped Cygnus is easy to spot, thanks to its brightest star Deneb, which represents the swan's tail. Look for Deneb as the northernmost of the three bright stars that form the Summer Triangle

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022