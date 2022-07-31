3 men washed away in flash flood in J&K's Kathua
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people were washed away in a flash flood amid heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.
The three were washed away in the district's Tarnah nallah, they said, adding that rescue operations have been started.
The three people have been identified as Dev Raj (50), Bablu (48), and Kamal Singh (60) - all residents of Sallan, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ITBP jawan opens fire at three troops before fatally shooting himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur: Officials.
Kashmiri Pandits welcome Hajis returning from Saudi Arabia, recite praises for Prophet
Kashmiri women's group steps up to help clear trash littered across mountains in valley
No option other than dialogue with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue, says Mehbooba
Army captain, JCO killed in accidental grenade blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch: Officials.