Rains lash Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh

Rains lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, bringing the mercury down by a few notches.

According to the Meteorological Department here, a sharp spell of rain also lashed Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states.

Chandigarh's adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana were also drenched in heavy showers.

Heavy rains which lashed Chandigarh in the afternoon led to waterlogging on many roads for a few hours. A heavy spell of rain also led to water-logging on many roads in Zirakpur in Punjab, on the outskirts of Chandigarh, leading to traffic snarls.

