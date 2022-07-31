Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:19 IST
Rains lash Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rains lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, bringing the mercury down by a few notches.

According to the Meteorological Department here, a sharp spell of rain also lashed Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states.

Chandigarh's adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana were also drenched in heavy showers.

Heavy rains which lashed Chandigarh in the afternoon led to waterlogging on many roads for a few hours. A heavy spell of rain also led to water-logging on many roads in Zirakpur in Punjab, on the outskirts of Chandigarh, leading to traffic snarls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

