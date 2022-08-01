Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the "specific trajectory information" needed to know where possible debris might fall. U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/status/1553436525404323842?s=20&t=mf5h5254uF1lLyPbFO0acg rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred questions about "reentry's technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location" to China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
