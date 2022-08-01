Left Menu

This picture by NASA's Hubble shows 48,000-light-year-long stretch of our cosmic neighbor

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-08-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 11:21 IST
This picture by NASA's Hubble shows 48,000-light-year-long stretch of our cosmic neighbor
Credits: NASA, ESA, J. Dalcanton, B.F. Williams and L.C. Johnson (University of Washington), the PHAT team and R. Gendler

This sweeping bird's-eye view of a portion of our cosmic neighbour, the Andromeda galaxy (M31), is the sharpest large composite image ever taken of our galactic next-door neighbour.

Captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, this breathtaking image is assembled from a total of 7,398 exposures taken over 411 individual pointings of the telescope. The images were obtained from viewing the galaxy in near-ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared wavelengths, using Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3).

Hubble's M31 mosaic image reveals over 100 million stars and thousands of star clusters embedded in a section of the pancake-shaped disk of the galaxy. Though the Andromeda galaxy is only 2.5 million light-years from Earth, it is a much bigger target in the sky than the myriad far-off galaxies Hubble routinely captures.

This image was originally released by NASA in 2015.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a project of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). The premium space-based telescope has been beaming back stunning images of the cosmos since its launch in 1990.

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022