Left Menu

Diarrhoea hits Arunachal district, 9 children die in two weeks

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:03 IST
Diarrhoea hits Arunachal district, 9 children die in two weeks
  • Country:
  • India

Nine children in the age group of 3-10 years have died due to a diarrhoea outbreak in a remote circle of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district over the last two weeks, officials said.

Seven children from Pongkong village and two from Longliang succumbed to the disease in the last fortnight, triggering concern among health authorities and the district administration, they said.

The exact reason is yet to be ascertained, as results of stool and water sample examination are awaited, District Medical Officer (DMO) Obang Taggu said.

District officials are constantly monitoring the situation while a medical team and an ambulance has been kept on standby at the Lazu community hall. The situation has improved in the last few days as there have been no reports of more casualties, officials said.

According to the World Health Organisation, diarrhoeal disease is the second leading cause of death in children aged under five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022