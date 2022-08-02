Left Menu

UP govt sanctions Rs 797 crore for road work in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 797 crore for the broadening and renovation of roads leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ''The construction of the Ram temple is in full swing in Ayodhya. To avoid crowd on big occasions in Ayodhya and deal with it, the cabinet has approved broadening of the 12.940 km road from Sadatganj to Nayaghat on lines of Kashi Vishwanath corridor,'' Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh told reporters. He said the road from Faizabad to the Hanumangarhi and Ram temples will also be widened and shopkeepers be rehabilitated. The Cabinet has approved Rs 797.69 crore for the project and set a deadline of two years to complete the work, he said. The minister said the focus of the government is to develop UP as a centre of religious tourism, which has immense possibilities of revenue generation. For this, the government is working on improving air and road connectivity and providing basic infrastructure facilities for the convenience of people, he added.

