Several north Bihar districts face flood threat as rivers in spate

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Several districts of north Bihar are facing flood threats as major rivers in the region have been flowing above the danger level due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal, an official statement said on Tuesday.

All officials concerned in the state water resources department have been asked to closely monitor the situation and also keep vigil at embankments, it said.

Owing to heavy rainfall in Nepal for the last two days, water levels in various barrages also rose, the statement said.

Several districts in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region such as West and East Champaran, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Madhubani and Jhanjharpur are facing flood threats as the Gandak, Kosi at Basua, Kamala Balan and Bagmati rivers are in spate.

According to the statement, water in the Valmikinagar Barrage was 2,64,000 cusec on Monday and 1,81,115 cusec in Kosi Barrage at Birpur (Supaul).

Both the barrages have been maintaining a ''rising'' water level, it said.

The water levels of the Kosi river at Basua (48.69 metres) and Baltara (33.97 metres) were above the red mark, the release said.

''The Kamala Balan river was on Monday flowing above the danger level at Jaynagar (67.94 metres) and Jhanjharpur (51.05 metres). In a similar pattern, the Bagmati river breached the red mark at Benibad (48.69 metres) and Sonakhan (68.98 metres),'' it said.

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha is personally monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with senior officials of the department, according to the statement.

However, the state had received 306.9 mm of rainfall in the last two months, significantly less than 503.8 mm of precipitation recorded in June and July last year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

