Four labourers killed after falling off under-construction building in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four labourers died and another was critically injured when they fell off the 17th floor of an under-construction building here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 5.10 pm at the construction site of residential society Emaar Palm Heights at Sector 77, they said.

The five labourers were fixing a tower crane on the 17th floor of the under-construction building and suddenly an iron angle of a shuttering broke down and all of them fell off, police said.

They were rushed to a hospital where four of them were declared brought dead, the police said, adding the critically-injured labourer is undergoing treatment at the facility. PTI COR AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

