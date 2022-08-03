Left Menu

Beluga whale strays into France's Seine river

A beluga whale has strayed into the Seine river in northern France, authorities said on Wednesday, urging people not to approach the whale so as not to stress it.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-08-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 23:21 IST
Beluga whale strays into France's Seine river
  • Country:
  • France

A beluga whale has strayed into the Seine river in northern France, authorities said on Wednesday, urging people not to approach the whale so as not to stress it. The L'Eure region prefecture in Normandy said in a statement that beluga whales - who normally live in arctic and subarctic waters, as well as in the Saint-Laurent estuary in Quebec, Canada - sometimes stray into more southern waters and can temporarily survive in freshwater.

They said they were now trying to assess the cetacean's health. In late May, a gravely ill orca which became separated from its pod and swam dozens of miles up the Seine died of natural causes after attempts to guide it back to sea failed.

A month later, another whale, believed to be a 10-metre-long (33 foot) Minke whale, was spotted in the Seine, a busy waterway that links Paris to the sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022