Parts of Delhi witnesses rains

Several parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Thursday bringing a slight respite from the warm and humid weather while the weather office has predicted more rains for next two days.

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh among others.

''There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain on Friday and Saturday. The minimum and maximum temperatures on Friday is likely to hover around 26 and 34 degrees Celsius,'' an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office said that the maximum temperature of the day settled at 34.6 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The city has witnessed a partly cloudy Thursday morning with the minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Thursday was 81 per cent.

The weather office said that the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, received 7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.

However, the IMD said that the Safdarjung observatory received only traces between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday while Palam observatory received 32.6 mm rainfall in the same period.

At Ayanagar, 23.6 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday while it was 4.5 mm at Pitampura, 8 mm at Najafgarh and 3.5 mm at Pusa in the same time period.

Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the Monsoon season starts.

