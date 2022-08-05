Left Menu

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 92 per cent, the weather office said.On Thursday, several parts of the national capital witnessed rains while the MeT office has predicted more rains for the next two days.Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.The weather office said the city received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 11:58 IST
Downpours lash parts of Delhi; waterlogging, traffic disruption in some areas
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, bringing much-needed respite from the humid temperature, but led to waterlogging and traffic slowdown in some areas.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Kailash Hills and central Delhi.

Downpours in parts of Delhi led to waterlogging in some areas, causing inconvenience to the residents.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert, suggesting commuters to plan journeys accordingly.

The weather office has predicted more rain over Delhi and its adjoining areas in the next two hours.

''Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Manesar Gurugram) Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur... over two hours,'' IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 10.50 am.

The minimum temperature settled at one notch above the normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius in the capital. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 92 per cent, the weather office said.

On Thursday, several parts of the national capital witnessed rains while the MeT office has predicted more rains for the next two days.

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.

The weather office said the city received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

