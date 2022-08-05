Two killed in rain-related incident in J-K's Kathua

Two people died when the shed of a poultry farm collapsed due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened in Keerian Gandyal area of the district, they said, adding three people were buried under the shed.

While two of them died, an injured person was shifted to a hospital in Pathankot.

