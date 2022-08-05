Two killed in rain-related incident in J-K's Kathua
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people died when the shed of a poultry farm collapsed due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, officials said.
The incident happened in Keerian Gandyal area of the district, they said, adding three people were buried under the shed.
While two of them died, an injured person was shifted to a hospital in Pathankot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meet Afreen Hyder, Kashmiri female taekwondo athlete aiming for Olympics
70th day: Kashmiri Pandit employees continue their protest for relocation outside Valley
Faced criticism which Steven Spielberg hasn't, claims 'The Kashmir Files' director
Kashmir Mega Football Tournament concludes
Northern army commander reviews security situation in Kashmir