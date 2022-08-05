Left Menu

Berlin munitions dump blaze still active as explosion risk impedes fire crews

Emergency services have stopped a fire at an ammunitions dump in a western Berlin forest from spreading further, but fire crews on Friday were still unable to approach the source of the blaze due to the risk that World War Two bombs might explode.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:14 IST
Berlin munitions dump blaze still active as explosion risk impedes fire crews
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Emergency services have stopped a fire at an ammunitions dump in a western Berlin forest from spreading further, but fire crews on Friday were still unable to approach the source of the blaze due to the risk that World War Two bombs might explode. The blaze at the Grunewald forest dump broke out on Thursday and spread across 15,000 square meters. An armoured vehicle provided by the German army cut a 5 km (3 mile) fire break through the area overnight, said an army spokesperson, helping to stop the fire from growing.

Nearby train lines and a stretch of highway remained closed on Friday due to a 1,000-meter safety perimeter erected around the dump, where around 30 tons of explosives and ammunition, as well as several hundred kilograms of seized pyrotechnics, were being stored. Of particular concern are two World War Two bombs, which are currently too hot and pose a danger until they can be cooled to a normal temperature, as well as a ground temperature of 700 degrees Celsius (1,300 Farenheit), a police spokesperson told a news conference.

No injuries from the fire have been reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022