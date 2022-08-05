Har Ghar Tiranga: More than 37 lakh flags needed for five districts of Konkan

More than 37 lakh flags will be required for all five districts of Konkan division in Maharashtra for the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official said on Friday. The tricolour will be hoisted atop government buildings, housing societies and private establishments and in rural areas as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 13 to 15, to mark the 75th year of India's independence. A total of 37,39,118 flags are required in all five districts of the Konkan region, and so far 30,59,502 have been made available, divisional commissioner, officiating Dr Mahendra Kalyankar said.

The Konkan division comprises Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

An additional demand for 8,79,444 flags has been made with the Central government, the official said, and urged maximum number of people to participate in the campaign.

