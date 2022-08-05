Left Menu

Happy 10th landiversary! Despite signs of wear, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover still has drive

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-08-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 23:27 IST
Happy 10th landiversary! Despite signs of wear, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover still has drive
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA is celebrating the Curiosity Mars rover's 10th anniversary on the Red Planet. From studying the Red Planet's skies to analysing rock and soil samples, it has been a busy decade for the spacecraft since its landing on the Martian surface on August 5, 2012.

Since its launch in 2012, the Curiosity rover has driven nearly 18 miles (29 kilometers) and ascended 2,050 feet (625 meters), exploring the Gale Crater and the foothills of Mount Sharp within it.

The mission has determined that liquid water as well as the chemical building blocks and nutrients needed for supporting life were present for at least tens of millions of years in Gale Crater.

Recently, a set of braking mechanisms that allow the rover's robotic arm to move or stay in place stopped working. However, the spacecraft is operating as usual since each of the arm's joints had redundant parts.

Despite signs of wear, the SUV-size Martian explorer is now driving through a canyon that marks the transition to a new region. The rover will spend the next few years exploring the critical sulfate-bearing layers that give unique insights into the history of water on Mars. The team has targets in mind including the Gediz Vallis channel, which may have formed during a flood late in Mount Sharp's history, and large cemented fractures that show the effects of groundwater higher up the mountain.

Curiosity relies on a long-lived nuclear-powered battery rather than solar panels to explore the Red Planet. To manage the rover's slowly diminishing power, the team has figured out which activities can be done in parallel.

Through careful planning and engineering hacks, the team has every expectation the plucky rover still has years of exploring to ahead of it. NASA says.

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
4
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022