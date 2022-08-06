Left Menu

Kerala hospital performs complex surgery on 3-year-old child with rare congenital disease

Authorities thus informed the parents that the hospital itself would bear the treatment expenses, above their capacity. The surgery was a success, according to Dr. Reju Joseph Thomas, Minimal Access Surgeon at KIMS HEALTH. However, an unexpected emergency arose the next day, leading us to perform one more operation, he revealed.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-08-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 10:01 IST
Kerala hospital performs complex surgery on 3-year-old child with rare congenital disease
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A private hospital here has claimed to have successfully performed a complex surgery on a three-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare congenital disease known as Hirschsprung, and he is on his way to a healthy recovery.

Doctors at the pediatric department of KIMS Health, on examining the child, who suffered from poor bowel movement since birth, referred him to the pediatric surgeon. The specialist said the condition was owing to missing nerve cells in the colon muscles and suggested a keyhole surgery after a biopsy near the anus confirmed Hirschsprung's disease.

The hospital learned that the patient's middle-class family from Tamil Nadu, had not enrolled under any health insurance scheme and that the major illness had already drained them of their resources. Authorities thus informed the parents that the hospital itself would bear the treatment expenses, above their capacity.

The surgery was a success, according to Dr. Reju Joseph Thomas, Minimal Access Surgeon at KIMS HEALTH.

"However, an unexpected emergency arose the next day, leading us to perform one more operation," he revealed. The parents of the child are relieved that their child is now free of the suffering, that the child underwent for the past three years, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022