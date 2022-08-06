Left Menu

61 cows die due to nitrate poisoning in UP's Amroha shelter

Sixty-one cows died due to nitrate poisoning after overeating green millet fodder in a shelter in Amrohas Hasanpur area, a medical report showed. More than 180 cows were kept at the shelter home.The deaths prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening to order a probe and direct Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh to reach Amroha.

Sixty-one cows died due to nitrate poisoning after overeating green millet fodder in a shelter in Amroha's Hasanpur area, a medical report showed. The village development officer, who was also the in-charge of the cow shelter, has been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against the fodder supplier, Amroha District Magistrate BK Tripathi said. Director of Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Dr Triveni Singh on Saturday said that a team of IVRI scientists conducted a thorough inspection of the cow shelter and conducted a post-mortem examination of the bovine animals. During the inspection, it was found that the cows had consumed an excess of green 'bajra' (millets), which contained excess of nitrate, he said.

IVRI's principal scientist Dr KP Singh said that the death of the cows took place due to haemorrhage owing to overfeeding of the contaminated fodder. ''The viscera of the cows' kidney, liver, heart and lungs have been preserved, and once its test report comes, the picture will be clear,'' he added. District officials on Thursday had said that the cows at the shelter fell ill in the evening after eating fodder. Around 55 cows had died by Thursday night and the toll reached over 60 by Friday morning. More than 180 cows were kept at the shelter home.

The deaths prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening to order a probe and direct Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh to reach Amroha. Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Langeh said that four teams have been formed to arrest the accused in the case. Police have detained some people for questioning but have not confirmed any arrests yet.

