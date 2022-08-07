Left Menu

9 people killed in lightning strikes in 3 MP districts

In Vidisha, four people were killed after lightning struck them on Saturday evening while they were standing under a tree for shelter during rain in Agasod village in Ganjbasoda tehsil, about 45 km from the district headquarters, city police station inspector Kunwar Singh Mukati told PTI.The deceased have been identified as Galu Malviya, Ramu, Gudda and Prabhu Lal, in the age group of 30 to 40 years, he said.The bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem, he added.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-08-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 12:28 IST
9 people killed in lightning strikes in 3 MP districts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine people were killed and two others injured after lightning struck them in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, Satna, and Guna districts in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the state on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Galu Malviya, Ramu, Gudda, and Prabhu Lal, in the age group of 30 to 40 years, he said.

The bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem, he added. In Satna, four people were killed and two minor boys injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Podi-Pataura and Jatwara areas on Saturday, police said. The deceased were identified as Anjana (34), Chandra (65), Rajkumar (65), and Ramkumar Yadav (43).

The injured boys, aged 12 and 16, were admitted to a hospital, the police said. In Guna, 45-year-old woman Manu Ahirwar was killed after being struck by lightning in Bhora village on Saturday, police said. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in MP on Sunday.

It also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in MP for three days from Monday.

Many districts in the state received showers over the last 24 hours. Gwalior recorded 54.6 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, as per the IMD. A low-pressure area formed over the north-west Bay of Bengal was bringing in moisture to Madhya Pradesh causing rain, IMD Bhopal office senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh told PTI. Besides, the monsoon trough line was passing across the state, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

