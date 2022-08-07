Left Menu

UP CM calls on Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday. The meeting was described as a courtesy call.The chief minister was in Delhi to attend the meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog.Have met Honble Home and Cooperation Minister Shri AmitShah in New Delhi today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 19:51 IST
UP CM calls on Amit Shah
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday. The meeting was described as a courtesy call.

The chief minister was in Delhi to attend the meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog.

''Have met Hon'ble Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah in New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. Under your energetic guidance, 'New India's New Uttar Pradesh' is progressing at a fast pace on the path of development.

''Thank you very much Honorable Home Minister for providing your valuable time and guidance,'' the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022