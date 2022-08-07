Left Menu

Carrying corpse on shoulder, villagers wade through swollen stream for cremation

PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 07-08-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 19:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Residents of Kodlu village in Shivamogga district had to wade through chest-deep water of a stream to carry the dead to the crematorium that was on the other side, sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, an octogenarian died on Saturday due to age-related ailment in Kodlu and the challenge before the family and relatives was crossing the stream flowing in the village. The rivulet was in spate due to the torrential rains over the past few days.

The family and the kin had no option but to carry the body on their shoulders and wade through the waters to reach the crematorium.

The villagers told reporters that they face this problem during the rainy season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

