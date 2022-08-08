Left Menu

SHO suspended after stampede kills three women at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

The in-charge of Khatu Shyam Ji police station was suspended on Monday, hours after three devotees died in a stampede in the premises of the famous temple, an official said.Station House Officer Riya Choudhary was suspended as she did not handle the situation well when there was a heavy rush outside the temple, Sikar Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.There was a heavy rush outside the temple.

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 08-08-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 14:56 IST
SHO suspended after stampede kills three women at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
  • Country:
  • India

The in-charge of Khatu Shyam Ji police station was suspended on Monday, hours after three devotees died in a stampede in the premises of the famous temple, an official said.

Station House Officer Riya Choudhary was suspended as she ''did not handle the situation well'' when there was a ''heavy rush'' outside the temple, Sikar Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.

''There was a heavy rush outside the temple. The pressure mounted as soon as the temple gates opened, which led to a situation that left three women dead. It was not handled well. SHO Riya Choudhary has therefore been suspended,'' he said.

As the temple opened at 4.30 am, thousands of devotees began rushing in for 'darshan' on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar, resulting in the stampede. Besides three deaths, four people sustained injuries.

Police said they had identified the deceased as Shanti from Haryana, Maya Devi from Uttar Pradesh and Kripa Devi from Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022