Rains give Delhi a miss, maximum temp settles at 35.2 deg C

Rains played truant with Delhi on Monday despite the weather department predicting light showers, with the maximum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius -- a notch above the season's average.

The capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity levels oscillated between 63 per cent and 91 per cent.

The weather office had predicted generally cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. However, none of the city weather stations recorded any rainfall.

Rain lashed some parts of Delhi on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average.

