Compound wall collapses in Thane, no report of injuries

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The compound wall of a housing complex on LBS Road in Thane city collapsed on Monday morning, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 10am and a large portion of wall collapsed into the premises of an adjoining complex, after which firemen and personnel of the Regional Disaster Management Cell carried out a relief operation at the site, Thane Municipal Corporation official Avinash Sawant said. The incident may have taken place due to heavy rains since Sunday night, RDMC chief Sawant added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

