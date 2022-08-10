Stranded whale euthanised after removal from French river

French authorities say a beluga whale stranded for several days in the Seine River has died after it was successfully removed from the French waterway.

Veterinarian Ollivet Courtois said that during the rescue operation, the dangerously thin white mammal began to have breathing difficulties, and so experts decided to humanely euthanise the creature.

The whale was being prepared for transfer to a saltwater pool in Normandy. It was first spotted in the Seine last week after having accidentally veered off its normal path to the Arctic.

Conservation group Sea Shepherd France said veterinary exams after the beluga's removal from the river showed it had no digestive activity. Veterinarians planned to try to re-stimulate its system.

The group posted from the rescue operation showing the white beluga lying on a big net. Plans had called for 24 people to move the huge marine mammal to a refrigerated truck for a drive to the Normandy coast.

The whale was expected to spend several days recuperating in the saltwater pool before being towed out to sea.

The rescue team said ahead of time that the transfer carried a risk of the whale dying because of the stress involved in the process.

However, the move was deemed necessary because the animal would not have been able to survive in much longer in the Seine's fresh water.

Conservationists had tried unsuccessfully since Friday to feed fish to the beluga.

