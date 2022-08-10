NBCC inks pact with MEA to redevelop housing complex in central delhi at Rs 175 cr cost

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the External Affairs Ministry to redevelop a housing complex in central Delhi for Rs 175 crore.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of External Affairs for the redevelopment of the MEA Housing Complex (Old) at Kasturba Gandhi Marg here.

The tentative cost of the project is Rs 175 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

NBCC has signed another MoU with Aligarh Smart City Ltd for providing 'PMC (Project Management and Consultancy) services for the project 'Development & Modernisation of Infrastructure at Naurangilal College, SH: Sports facilities'. The estimated cost is around Rs 50 crore.

It has also signed MoU with the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) for 'Demolition and construction of NCCE Hostel building at NCUI complex'. The tentative cost for this project is Rs 33 crore.

In a separate filing, NBCC said it has secured the total business of Rs 83.12 crore in July 2022.

