Four-year-old girl killed by leopard

A four-year-old girl was killed in an attack by a leopard in a park in Thenadukambai near here on Wednesday.

The girl was playing in the park near her house in the morning, when a leopard entered and attacked the girl and disappeared, police said.

The relatives rushed the girl to Government Hospital, where she died without responding to treatment, they said.

