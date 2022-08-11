Left Menu

Two women buried alive as house collapses following landslide in Kullu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-08-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 12:25 IST
Two women buried alive as house collapses following landslide in Kullu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were buried alive under debris as their house collapsed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, officials said.

The house at Khadel village in Sheel gram panchayat of Anni tehsil was hit by debris after the landslide around 9 am, Director of state disaster management department Sudesh Mokhta said.

The victims were identified as Chavelu Devi (55) and Kritika (17).

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

