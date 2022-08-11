Body of man who fell into swollen drain found in Indore; woman missing

The body of a 24-year-old man who was swept away in a swollen drain in the rain-hit Indore city of Madhya Pradesh was found on Thursday, a police official said.

A woman who was also swept away in an overflowing drain (nullah) in the city in a separate incident was yet to be traced, another official said.

The man, Zakir Khan (24), accidentally fell into a swollen drain in the Sirpur area on Wednesday afternoon when he was trying to stop other people from entering the water body and was swept away, Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Abhay Nema said.

Twenty-four hours later, the body of Khan was found about 150 metres away from the site of the incident, he said.

However, rescuers have not yet traced the woman, identified as Durga Jaiswal (26), who was swept away in a swollen nullah in the Banganga area.

"The woman lives in a house close to the nullah and while throwing garbage from the rooftop, she lost balance and fell into the drain," Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said.

A meteorological department official said the rain intensity has reduced in Indore in the last 24 hours after downpour on Tuesday.

The city experienced light rains throughout the day on Thursday.

