Left Menu

LG flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at Dal Lake

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:08 IST
LG flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at Dal Lake
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at the Dal Lake here on Friday.

Tricolors flying on hundreds of Shikaras under the district administration's 'Tiranga Utsav' rowed together in the iconic lake as part of the celebrations commemorating the 75 years of Independence, an official spokesman said.

He said the rally commenced with the police pipe band playing the national anthem, adding, that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is witnessing huge participation from the people.

''Tiranga Utsav is a celebration of ideals and aspirations of the country,'' LG Sinha said. I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the national flag atop their houses from August 13th to 15th, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022