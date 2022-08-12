Mass rendering of national anthem across Telangana on August 16

As part of the 'Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu', the Telangana government called for 'Telangana Rashtra Samoohika Jateeya Geeta Alapana' (mass singing of national anthem) across the state on August 16, an official release said on Friday.

Mass singing/playing of the national anthem will be organised at 11.30 am on August 16 in all gram panchayats, wards in urban local bodies, important traffic junctions and landmarks and educational institutions, jails, offices and market places among others, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the release.

All the district collectors in coordination with the respective Superintendents of Police/Commissioners have prepared a plan of action for the event, Somesh Kumar said.

Urging everyone to participate in the programme, the Chief Secretary said utmost discipline will be maintained without any movement or noise during the event.

A separate release from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority said in view of the 75th Independence Day, all parks under HMDA management will be free for public entry on August 15 as part of 'Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu'.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is organisaing a freedom rally on Saturday as part of 'Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu'.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, in a press release, said Telangana Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Vajrotsawala Committee State Chairman and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao, Greater Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other dignitaries will participate in the rally.

