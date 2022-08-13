Odd News Roundup: San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away

Metro system riders in California's San Francisco Bay Area may have noticed a new station guard in recent months. A 5-year-old Harris's hawk named Pac-Man has taken up the perch at El Cerrito del Norte station, where he's on the look out - not for fare evaders, but pigeons.

