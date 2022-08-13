Odd News Roundup: San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away
Metro system riders in California's San Francisco Bay Area may have noticed a new station guard in recent months. A 5-year-old Harris's hawk named Pac-Man has taken up the perch at El Cerrito del Norte station, where he's on the look out - not for fare evaders, but pigeons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harris
- San Francisco
- San Francisco Bay Area
- California
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CWG 2022: Gardner, Harris help Australia stage comeback as India lose T20I campaign opener
Biden, Harris endorse Rep. Karen Bass in LA mayor's race
Biden, Harris endorse Rep. Karen Bass in LA mayor's race
US Domestic News Roundup: Harris meets college, univerity leaders to discuss abortion ruling; New Mexico police seek public's help in probe of four Muslim slayings and more
Harris meets college, univerity leaders to discuss abortion ruling