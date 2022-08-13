Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away

Metro system riders in California's San Francisco Bay Area may have noticed a new station guard in recent months. A 5-year-old Harris's hawk named Pac-Man has taken up the perch at El Cerrito del Norte station, where he's on the look out - not for fare evaders, but pigeons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022