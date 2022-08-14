Left Menu

Heavy rain likely in south Bengal districts till Monday morning: Met

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 16:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The meteorological department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts in the southern part of West Bengal owing to a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

The system is likely to move in a west-northwestwards direction maintaining intensity till Monday morning, the Met said.

The depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of the state is very likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur districts.

The system is likely to cause heavy rain in Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the weatherman said in its forecast till Monday morning.

Fishermen have been advised by the weather office not to venture into the sea till Tuesday morning.

Owing to the depression, sporadic showers occurred in Kolkata and adjoining areas, and the weatherman forecast a cloudy sky with few spells of rain till Monday morning. The meteorological department also forecast heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts.

Darjeeling received the highest rainfall in the state during 24 hours till 8.30 am of Sunday at 60.8 mm, followed by Kalimpong at 24 mm and Jalpaiguri at 10.8 mm, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

