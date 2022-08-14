Left Menu

RWAs urged to collect dishevelled flags

An apex body of resident welfare associations in the national capital has asked housing societies to collect dishevelled national flags and store them with dignity.The United Residents Joint Action of Delhi said that it has tied up with an NGO named Chintan to dispose the Tiranga in an appropriate, respectful way.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 16:44 IST
The United Residents Joint Action of Delhi said that it has tied up with an NGO named Chintan to dispose the Tiranga in an appropriate, respectful way. ''As we hoist the Tiranga from our homes, we must also keep in mind that this is no ordinary flag. Many of our flags will fade, tear, look soiled or dishevelled and their colours bleed over time. Based on the Flag Code of India, these should not be displayed anymore as respect to the flag,'' it said.

Urging every RWA to collect the used Tiranga, it said that if possible, it should be folded and wrapped in paper or cloth, and stored in a pile. ''When most of the flags are thus collected in the RWA office over a month, then you may call 9205192511 from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday to Saturday, for scheduling a pick up. Chintan will fix a date and a time slot, pick these up free of cost and share the information with URJA,'' it added.

The flags will be finally given to the MCD which is already disposing off the flags as per law. ''Alternatively, the RWA may run a collection drive and call Chintan the next day, if there is no storage space,'' it added.

The government had launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run up to the 75th anniversary of the independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

