Light rains forecast in Delhi on Independence Day

The maximum temperature in the national capital stood at 34 degrees Celsius Sunday, and parts of the city received rains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The maximum temperature in the national capital stood at 34 degrees Celsius Sunday, and parts of the city received rains. India Meteorological Department has forecast light rains on Monday as well when the country celebrates 76th Independence Day. The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the relative humidity oscillated between 90 per cent and 69 per cent, the weather office said.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the morning hours with strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) on Monday. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature around 26 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and the minimum temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

