MP: 1 killed, 15 injured after bomb hurled in clash between 2 families

A man hurled a bomb on a rival group during a clash between two families, killing one person and injuring 15 others in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night in Bercha village under Badgonda police station limits of Mhow tehsil.

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 15-08-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 13:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man hurled a bomb on a rival group during a clash between two families, killing one person and injuring 15 others in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night in Bercha village under Badgonda police station limits of Mhow tehsil. ''During a fight over some issue between the families of Sunil Kaushal and Dinesh Kaushal, a person from the latter's side came with a bomb and hurled on Sunil's family members," Badgonda police station in-charge Amit Kumar told PTI. Sunil's son Vaibhav died while 15 other people were injured and taken to Mhow civil hospital, the official said. Four of the injured persons were in critical condition, he said.

Mhow Sub Divisional Magistrate Akshat Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashikant Kankane and other senior officials went to the hospital and recorded statements of the injured persons.

While the treatment of the injured persons was going on, a large police team carried out raids on several houses in Bercha village to find out if there were more bombs, an official said.

When contacted, Kankane said an investigation is on into the incident.

The police are trying to gather details about source of the bomb, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

