Indonesia at 'pinnacle of global leadership', president says

Indonesia is at the "pinnacle of global leadership", President Joko Widodo said in a national day speech on Tuesday, hailing his country's strong economic fundamentals amid a volatile global economy.

The chair of the Group of 20 major economies is preparing to take the helm of the ASEAN grouping of southeast Asian nations next year, and has been accepted by Russia and Ukraine as a "bridge of peace", the president added.

