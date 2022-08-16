Indonesia at 'pinnacle of global leadership', president says
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-08-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 09:41 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia is at the "pinnacle of global leadership", President Joko Widodo said in a national day speech on Tuesday, hailing his country's strong economic fundamentals amid a volatile global economy.
The chair of the Group of 20 major economies is preparing to take the helm of the ASEAN grouping of southeast Asian nations next year, and has been accepted by Russia and Ukraine as a "bridge of peace", the president added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Ukraine
- Russia
- ASEAN
- Group of 20
- Joko Widodo
- Asian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 8-Russian strikes kill Ukrainian grain tycoon; drone hits Russian naval base
Sri Lanka looks forward to enhancing ties with Russia
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian company transfers money to complete Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey
WRAPUP 1-Russia pounds Ukrainian port; Putin announces global maritime ambitions