Haryana becoming first choice for foreign investors: Khattar

Haryana is becoming the first choice for foreign investors willing to set up new businesses and also for multinational companies having expansion plans, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

Today the world is at the crossroads of transformation. New technology and digital interfaces are opening ample opportunities for the youth and young entrepreneurs resulting in inclusive development of the state, Khattar said at the ground-breaking ceremony of a commercial centre here.

The new centre for business, meetings and shopping is being set up by Ingka Centres, part of Ingka Group which operates the retail business of Swedish furniture major Ikea.

Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden in India; Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, Ikea India; and Jan Kristensson, director of Ingka Centres Global Expansion, were present at the event.

''I am delighted to support Ingka Centres and Ikea to begin construction of what will become a world-class retail and leisure destination to meet the needs of consumers in the state and the region.

''The project will significantly boost employment and investments in the region. Our government has implemented a number of measures to enable 'ease of doing business in the state and this project is yet another validation of our development plans for the region,'' Khattar said.

According to Ingka Centres, the facility which is being set up with a total investment of about 400 million euros (Rs 3,500 crore) will become Gurugram's newest landmark with dynamic retail, green areas, and workspaces as well as spaces for community events.

Once open, it is expected to generate around 2,500 jobs and create a sense of belonging amongst Gurugram and Delhi National Capital Region's growing population, the company said.

Cindy Andersen, Ingka Centres Managing Director, said: ''Together with Ikea and the local community we are looking forward to bringing to life a new vibrant destination where people can work, play, meet, shop and spend time together in a more sustainable way which contributes to the further growth of this dynamic area.'' Susanne Pulverer, CEO and CSO, Ikea India, said: ''Today marks a major milestone as we commence our project in Gurugram with the ground-breaking ceremony. We have a long-term commitment to Delhi NCR to create a positive impact on people, the planet, and the local economy through our business.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)