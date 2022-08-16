Left Menu

Expert panel to identify voluntary exit options for lion breeders

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:29 IST
Expert panel to identify voluntary exit options for lion breeders
The Ministerial Task Team will be appointed in terms of Section 3A of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA). Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, has invited members of the public to submit nominations for members of the Ministerial Task Team to identify voluntary exit options and pathways for lion breeders from the captive lion industry.

In her budget speech this year, the Minister proposed the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment develop processes that would allow for voluntary exit options and pathways from the captive lion industry.

"Members nominated to [the panel] must have the necessary qualifications, expertise and experience in a number of areas associated with the captive lion industry, animal welfare, conservation and sustainable use of South Africa's biodiversity in general, veterinary care and carnivore interventions," the department said on Tuesday.

They must also have the necessary qualifications, expertise and experience in disease risk from husbandry and disposal of carnivores, traditional practices associated with lions, persons with relevant academic experiences and resource mobilisation.

"Nominations are also invited of labour law and trade union officials, with particular experience in the close of business and retrenchments," the department said.

The Ministerial Task Team will be appointed in terms of Section 3A of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA).

The appointment of the advisory panel follows a High Level Panel, which made recommendations to the Minister on matters relating to the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros.

Nominations to the Ministerial Task Team must be submitted within 14 days of publication of Government Gazette 46706 (Notice No. 2379) on 12 August 2022, to the following addresses:

By post to: The Director-General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Attentions: Dr Tsepang Makholela

Private Bag X447

PRETORIA

0001

By hand at: Reception, Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083

By email: liontaskteam@dffe.gov.za

Any enquiries in connection with the Gazette notice can be directed to Dr Tsepang Makholela at 012 399 9150 / 071 608 4556.

Members of the Ministerial Task Team will be remunerated in accordance with the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act and its associated National Treasury Regulations and guidelines.

To access the Government Notice, click on: https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_document/202208/46706gon2379.pdf. -

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

