Left Menu

Govt approves startup loan to firm for commercialising 'compostable' plastic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:45 IST
Govt approves startup loan to firm for commercialising 'compostable' plastic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government Tuesday approved a startup loan of Rs 1.15 crore to a bioplastics firm for commercialising ''compostable'' plastic and mitigating the usage of Single Use Plastics (SUP).

In a statement, the Science and Technology ministry said an MoU was signed between the Technology Development Board, a statutory body under Department of Science & Technology, and TGP Bioplastics Private Limited, Satara, Maharashtra, for manufacturing and commercialisation of compostable plastic.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh was apprised that the StartUp has come up with an alternative solution of Single Use Plastic (SUP) with the prototype of a compostable plastic material which breaks down as a compost in soil without affecting the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022