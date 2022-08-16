MP: Man electrocuted while putting up tricolour on building in Bhopal

A 33-year-old man got electrocuted while putting up the national flag on the roof an under-construction hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Independence Day, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in New Sharda Nagar locality of the city on Monday morning, Ayodhya Nagar police station in-charge Neelesh Awasthi said.

Anshul John, the hospital owner, was putting up the tricolour fixed on an iron rod, when he possibly slipped and came in contact with a power supply line, the official said.

John was living on the third floor of the building along with his wife and four-year-old son, he said.

After some time, the victim's wife saw him lying on the roof and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.

In a similar incident, a 45-year-old man died of electrocution while putting up the tricolour on a shop in Khargone district on Saturday evening, an official said.

Mohan Patel died while he was putting up the national flag fixed on an iron rod, which came in contact with a power supply line on the roof of a building housing the grocery shop, he said.

